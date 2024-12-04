Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CAO Lambert Shiu Sells 1,798 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lambert Shiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $158,928.54.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.2 %

PEN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 279,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,372. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $277.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 276.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

