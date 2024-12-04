Penn Mutual Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 1.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 450.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 36.77%. Mplx’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.33%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

