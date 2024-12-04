Penn Mutual Asset Management Has $1.60 Million Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for 3.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management owned 1.15% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.8% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 306.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 85,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CMTL opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

