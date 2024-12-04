PDT Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $319,344. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

