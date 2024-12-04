PDT Partners LLC Sells 82,909 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,909 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $85,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.