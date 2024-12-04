PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
PCM Fund Company Profile
