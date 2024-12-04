PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $85.98. Approximately 1,880,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,206,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

