Patient Square Capital LP Makes New Investment in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Patient Square Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,514,747.73. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,195 shares of company stock worth $3,581,772 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

