Parsifal Capital Management LP Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,071 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 7.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Clorox worth $113,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 512.7% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

