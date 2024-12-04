Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SI-BONE worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $49,606.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,780.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,819.64. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,679 shares of company stock valued at $276,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

