Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 144,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,761,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,067 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,747,615. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

