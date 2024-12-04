Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PARR
Institutional Trading of Par Pacific
Par Pacific Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE PARR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.69.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.