Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PARR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

