Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.63 and last traded at $69.89. 32,490,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 58,695,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.