ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.09, but opened at $114.66. ORIX shares last traded at $114.49, with a volume of 2,506 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 635.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ORIX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

