Okta’s (OKTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 40.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 20.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.