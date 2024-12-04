Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.71, but opened at $91.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 8,003,086 shares.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Barclays increased their target price on Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.
Insider Activity at Okta
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Okta Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
