Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

SPXX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,766. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.