Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on December 31st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMX opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.