Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

