Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 21,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

