Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

