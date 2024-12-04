Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 96,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,538. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,934,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,424,323.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,585 shares of company stock worth $4,270,767.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

