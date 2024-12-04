Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of JMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
