Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

