Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,669. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,518. This trade represents a 59.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

