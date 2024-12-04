Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 81,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,915. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
