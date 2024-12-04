Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock remained flat at $13.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 395,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
