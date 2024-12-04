Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWPX. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Northwest Pipe news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $102,520 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

