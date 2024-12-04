Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $190.24 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded 91.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $190.24 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,038,333 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,038,332.55292158 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.86820482 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,318,333.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

