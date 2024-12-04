NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.18 and last traded at C$14.16. Approximately 145,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 42,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.
NEXON Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.30.
NEXON Company Profile
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
