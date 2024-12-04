NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $128,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares in the company, valued at $295,411,300.80. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

