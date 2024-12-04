nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0-541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.63 million. nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

nCino stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. nCino has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

