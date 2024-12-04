nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Scotiabank

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

NCNO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,177. nCino has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.29, a PEG ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

