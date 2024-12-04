National Bank Financial Comments on MAG Silver Q4 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Panmure Gordon upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.20.

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$22.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

