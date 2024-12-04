Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $1,548,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,445.92. This trade represents a 49.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

