Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. 407,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 932,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.