Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 20th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.
Insider Activity at Mueller Industries
In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
