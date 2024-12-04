Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 20th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

