Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $385.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

