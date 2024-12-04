Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $313.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.45 and a 200-day moving average of $279.04.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

