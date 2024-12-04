Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

