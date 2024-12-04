Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Goosehead Insurance worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800 over the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

