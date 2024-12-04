Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Up 20.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.57 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.57 ($0.06). 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 314,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.18. The stock has a market cap of £25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

About Mothercare

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.