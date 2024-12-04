Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.5083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

