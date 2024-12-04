Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

