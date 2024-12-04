Morse Asset Management Inc Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 899.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,439 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,519,591,000 after buying an additional 28,985,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 938.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,040,430,000 after buying an additional 21,168,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

