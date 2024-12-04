Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market capitalization of $535.93 million and $427.56 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,597.07 or 0.99999980 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,322.96 or 0.99713247 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.52451752 USD and is down -15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $524,980,380.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the exchanges listed above.

