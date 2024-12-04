MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 6,982 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $630,963.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,577.03. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $571,964.30.

On Thursday, November 7th, Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $317,760.00.

MoneyLion Stock Down 1.2 %

ML stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $952.49 million, a PE ratio of 390.36 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

