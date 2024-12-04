Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

