MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 243423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

