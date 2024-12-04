Microsoft Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,277,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.83 and its 200 day moving average is $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,931 shares of company stock valued at $87,297,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 410.4% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

