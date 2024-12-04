MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 17,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 26,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

